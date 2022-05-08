Michigan AG says she won’t enforce state’s ‘Draconian’ 1931 abortion law

May 8, 2022

Michigan’s attorney general is standing her grounds and refuses to enforce what she calls a “Draconian law,” which would make abortion illegal in Michigan if Roe v. Wade is overturned. “Let’s be clear, women in my state and states all over America are going to die because of this position,” Dana Nessel, a Democrat, said during a Sunday, May 8 appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Nessel joined host Chuck Todd to discuss the Supreme Court’s draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade. The draft says that a majority of the court is prepared to overrule the landmark 1973 decision,...



