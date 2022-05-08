Moment brazen smash and grab robbers ransack glasses store in Virginia and steal more than $20,000 in merchandise

A group of smash and grab robbers raided a Virginia eyeglass store and stole more than $20,000 of products. This week, Fairfax County released in-store surveillance footage of four men raiding a MyEyeDr. store near Richmond Highway in Alexandria at about 6.30pm on April 19. The suspects are all black men and are believed to be between the ages of 17 and 23. A fifth suspect, who was the group's getaway driver, is also wanted by police. The men are believed to have fled in an older-model black Toyota Camry with tinted windows and black hubcaps. Detectives are following up...



