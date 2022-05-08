'Motherhood should always be a choice': Ashley Judd blasts potential Roe v. Wade reversal as she pays tribute to her late country singer mom Naomi ahead of her first Mother's Day without her

May 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ashley Judd took aim at the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade in an Op-Ed honoring her late mother Naomi as she celebrates her first Mothers Day without her. Judd, 54, penned the Op-Ed for USA Today in which she remembered her late mother Naomi Judd, who reportedly killed herself last month a day before she was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. 'This Sunday is abruptly, shockingly, my first Mother's Day without my mama,' the actress wrote. 'She died just days before my sister and I could show her again how much we love...



Read More...