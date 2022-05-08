MSNBC's Cross: Alito's 'Dimwitted,' Men Should STFU, Abortion Foes Are 'Terrorists'

May 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On her MSNBC show on Saturday, Tiffany Cross made a quartet of claims that ran from the comically absurd to the grotesquely chilling. Cross began by calling Samuel Alito, the Supreme Court Justice who wrote the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, "dim-witted."Let's see. Alito was a high school valedictorian. He went on to graduate summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from Princeton, and got his law degree from Yale. Care to match wits, anyone? Get the rest of the story and view the video here.



Read More...