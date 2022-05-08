NY Court Halts Family DNA Searches for Crime Suspects

May 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A New York court halted the use of a DNA crime fighting tool that has helped crack cold cases and put murderers behind bars, but has also raised privacy and racial discrimination concerns, because state lawmakers never approved the practice. Known as familial DNA searching, the technique allows law enforcement agencies to search the state’s DNA databank for close biological relatives of people who have left traces of genetic material at a crime scene. A panel of judges on a mid-level appeals court ruled Thursday that regulations for the technique were invalid because a state committee implemented them without consent...



Read More...