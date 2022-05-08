NYC church swarmed by pro-abortion protesters: 'I'm killing the babies'

May 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pro-abortion activists descended upon an iconic New York City church on Saturday as an anti-abortion group showed up once again in their monthly routine of demonstrating outside a nearby Planned Parenthood clinic. The activists showed up at the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in Manhattan on Saturday morning, just feet from a group of anti-abortion protesters who typically walk from the church to a nearby Planned Parenthood site on the first Saturday of every month, according to WNYW-TV. "I'm killing the babies!" one protester screamed while waving around dolls wearing a one-piece bathing suit. One pro-abortion protester was photographed...



Read More...