Oklahoma abortion clinics turn patients away under new ban — a glimpse into a post-Roe future

May 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

An Oklahoma law went into effect Tuesday, banning abortions after about six weeks, a day after a leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion indicates the likely end of Roe v. Wade. On Wednesday morning, Andrea Gallegos answered a call from a patient who was running late for her appointment at the Tulsa Women’s Clinic, one of four abortion clinics in Oklahoma. But Gallegos, the clinic's executive administrator, quickly realized that the woman had missed a message left for her the night before. On Tuesday, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a law banning abortions after the detection of cardiac activity,...



Read More...