Pennsylvania middle school staff are blasted for conspiring to conceal student's decision to identify as non-binary and use 'they/them' pronouns from child's parents

May 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Pennsylvania middle school is being blasted for conspiring to conceal a student's decision to identify as non-binary from their parents while launching an LGBTQ+ club for students to join. An email exchange between several teachers and a counselor at Charles F. Patton Middle School allegedly reveals that the school was attempting to hide the student's preferred pronouns 'they/them' from their parents, Fox News reported. In one of the emails obtained by Fox News Digital, the school counselor informs the teachers that when referring to the student, ''She' is fine too, but [the student] likes 'they/them' the best.' The counselor...



Read More...