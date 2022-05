PROFITING FROM PROVERBS – 5/9/2022

May 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“She hath sent forth her maidens: she crieth upon the highest places of the city, Whoso is simple, let him turn in hither: as for him that wanteth understanding, she saith to him, Come, eat of my bread, and drink of the wine which I have mingled” (Proverbs 9:3-5 KJV).



Read More...