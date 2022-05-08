‘SNL’ Cold Open Time Travels to the 13th Century to Tackle Abortion Rights
Saturday Night Live traveled back in time to the 13th century to mock Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s perspective on abortion rights. The sketch comes just days after a draft opinion on Roe v. Wade was leaked, causing panic that legalized abortion could come to an end. In the opening of the spoof, a narrator declared that “no woman has a right to an abortion and abortion is a crime.” “He cites a treatise from the 13th Century about the quickening of the foetus, and a second treatise that says that if the quick child dieth in her body, it...
