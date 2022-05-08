The Science Changed: How the Technology of 3D Ultrasound Radically Transformed Abortion Debate

In 1973 when the United States Supreme Court issued the Roe v Wade decision legalizing abortion, the justices did not know much about life in the womb or fetuses themselves. No one did—the technology simply wasn’t there.Since then, advances in virtually every aspect of life have exploded, with the development of personal computers, cellphones with microchips more powerful than anything they had aboard the Apollo Space 11 mission, cars that drive by themselves, and so much more. Nowhere has that innovation been more pronounced than in the study of fetuses and their capabilities.Those advances have roiled the debate over abortion...



