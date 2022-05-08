The Twisted World of Biden's New Ministry of Truth Czarina
PJ’s Rick Moran revealed recently that the chief of America’s new Thought Police, Disinformation Governance Board executive director Nina Jankowicz, brings a peculiar wealth of experience to her new job: she falsely claimed in 2017 that Republicans funded the notorious Steele Dossier that was a central element of the Russian Collusion hoax, and she insisted that Hunter Biden’s laptop was a “Trump campaign product.” So it’s clear: this is an individual who knows all about disinformation. She also brings a certain enthusiasm to her Disinformation Governance Board job, as is clear from a video Tucker Carlson broadcast Thursday, in which...
