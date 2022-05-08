Transgender pedophiles who trafficked child for sex abuse video sentenced to prison

May 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Portland-area trans woman is among a group of three trans suspects and a man who have been convicted and sentenced on May 6, 2022, over their role in a transgender porn production company that victimized a seven-year-old. Tools used in the child sex abuse video included neck collars, sex devices and a cage. The pedophile convicts ran Rosy Hills Productions and called it a “family-owned transgender pornography production studio specializing in amateur, BDSM and taboo fetish content.” Marina Volz, 32, formerly known as Matthew Volz, of Vancouver, Wash. (near Portland, Ore.), was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Volz...



