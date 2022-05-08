USAID Granted Millions In Taxpayer Dollars To Fund Overseas Abortions Under The Guise Of Covid Relief

The United States Agency for International Development funneled millions of dollars to international pro-abortion organizations under the guise of Covid-19 relief funds, new grant documents obtained by Revolver show. In July of 2020, USAID signed off on a grant titled “Responding to COVID-19 in Hotspot Areas of Ethiopia,” which fed $500,000 to Pathfinder International for pro-baby-killing propaganda and procedures disguised as Covid-related care. Other similar organizations such as The Population Council, IntraHealth International, and JSI also received hundreds of thousands of dollars in ambiguous grants that funded overseas abortions. Pathfinder, which was founded by a eugenicist, is dedicated to globally...



