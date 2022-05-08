VIDEO: New York Times Provides 'Proof' that Ray Epps NOT a Fed

May 8, 2022

VIDEOEven their own New York Times reporter, Matthew Rosenburg, admitted to Project Veritas that there were a "ton of FBI informants" among the Capitol Hill crowd on January 6. Despite this the Times is desperate for us to believe that Ray Epps was not among them. Their proof? Well, according to their May 5, 2022 article, it is because Ray Epps said he was not an informant for the FBI or any other federal agency. Well, that sure convinced me. Case closed! The New York Times just shot down another conspiracy theory as crazy as the idea that the Hunter...



