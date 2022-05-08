'You don't care if people die': Pro-abortion protestors target homes of Justices Kavanaugh and Roberts before cops finally force them to leave

May 8, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Pro-abortion protestors gathered outside the homes of Justices Kavanaugh and Roberts, holding up signs and chanting 'Keep abortion safe and legal' before cops arrived and forced them to leave. On Saturday dozens of pro-abortion protestors gathered in the rain in DC and marched towards the homes of conservative Justices Kavanaugh and Roberts in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. On Monday a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion written by Samuel Alito and published by POLITICO revealed that the court has voted to strike down the landmark 1973 ruling Rove v. Wade, which legalized...



Read More...