2000 MULES: The Dark-Money Group You’ve Never Heard Of!

May 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

True The Vote’s evidence, along with Dinesh D’souza’s film 2000 Mules has helped awaken the American public to the fact that the 2020 election was rigged. The fraud primarily happened via a MASSIVE “ballot trafficking cartel”. And although we know WHAT happened, there are still many questions left unanswered. Americans are scratching their heads, wondering how 810,000 illegal votes could have been cast in a single election. This type of undertaking would require a tremendous number of resources, as well as tens of thousands of willing participants… So, this begs the question; who could pull this off, while also going...



Read More...