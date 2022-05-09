Barr on SCOTUS Home Protests: ‘Federal Crime’ to Go to Judge’s Residence to Influence Decisions
Former Attorney General Bill Barr said Monday on FNC’s “Jesse Watters Primetime” that the protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices after a draft opinion leaked that would overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling were a violation of both federal and state law. Waters said, “You see these protesters at the homes of these justices, what goes through your mind?” Barr said, “Well, that’s not a valid form of protest because it’s a violation of the law. There is time and place for protests, and the federal statute makes it clear if you go to the house of...
Read More...
Leave Your Comment