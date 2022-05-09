Biden Administration, Broadband Companies Strike Deal to Benefit Low-Income Americans…AT&T, Comcast, Verizon and others commit to a 100Mbps service for $30 a month as part of the infrastructure law.

May 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Twenty broadband providers have agreed to partner with the Biden administration to offer lower-cost high-speed internet service for low-income Americans to help address the digital divide, the White House announced Monday. The Affordable Connectivity Program will offer plans for $30 a month that provide download speeds of at least 100 megabits per second download speeds. Roughly 48 million Americans are expected to qualify for the program, or nearly 40% of households in the country, according to the White House. President Joe Biden talked a lot during his presidential campaign about the necessity of broadband service, especially in light of the...



Read More...