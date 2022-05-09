Biden’s ‘Ministry Of Truth’ Tsar: Parents Concerned About Critical Race Theory Are “Disinformers”

The Biden administration’s new disinformation chief says that parents who are upset about critical race theory (CRT) making its way into public school classrooms are “disinformers” who “weaponize” the issue “for profit.” [Let’s not forget the US Attorney General’s son makes millions selling CRT materials]Nina Jankowicz, who was appointed to lead the newly established Disinformation Governance Board at the Department of Homeland Security, dismissed the pushback against CRT indoctrination at an event in Ohio last October, when the debate over parents’ right to direct their children’s education had taken center stage in high-profile elections, including Virginia’s gubernatorial race. “Critical race...



