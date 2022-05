Bill Gates Asks Media To Stand By While His COVID Story Reboots

May 9, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MEDINA, WA—After two years of demanding lockdowns and school closures, Bill Gates has asked the media to please standby for a few moments while his COVID story attempts to reboot.

The post Bill Gates Asks Media To Stand By While His COVID Story Reboots appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



