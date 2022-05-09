Brickbat: Time Is on His Side

Weatherford, Oklahoma, police officer Jeremy Anderson has been charged with neglect to perform a duty and larceny after being arrested for stealing 99 fentanyl pills from the police department's evidence room. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The suspect originally arrested with the pills was charged with drug trafficking. That carries a sentence of up to 20 years.

