Domenech: There were situations where Trump was in the right, and Esper was 'standing in the way'

May 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ben Domenech provides insight on former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper's answers during an interview with Bret Baier, and how the former secretary feels about Trump running again in 2024 on ‘Special Report.’ BEN DOMENECH: Absolutely. They would say good. I mean, they would look at someone like Secretary Esper as a problem. Look, this is the latest in a long series of Washington books stretching back for centuries titled effectively "if only they had listened to me." And it's interesting to see Esper going around and doing these interviews and talking about this today. I actually have a lot...



Read More...