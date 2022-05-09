Gary Cohen pokes fun at Phillies fan pleading with girlfriend during Mets game

May 9, 2022

This past weekend was a tough one for Phillies fans everywhere, as their series loss to the Mets featured a blown six-run ninth inning lead on Thursday. Announcer Gary Cohen had a great time rubbing the Mets’ success in the faces of the Philadelphia faithful. During his broadcast for SNY Sunday night, which ended in a 6-1 Mets win, Cohen added some commentary on a hilarious video of two Phillies fans sitting together at the game. The pair, which appear to be a couple, is seen talking. The man pleads with the woman as tears are streaming down her face....



