In Ukraine’s Kherson region, civilians flee Russian-held territory on foot VIDEO

May 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Aside from the Donbas in the east, a large swathe of southern Ukraine is currently under Russian control, including most of the Kherson region. Russian forces are preventing civilians from leaving the area. Yet thousands have been making journeys, fraught with risk, to get out. Our correspondent Gulliver Cragg sent this report from Ukrainian-held territory. https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220510-in-ukraine-s-kherson-region-civilians-flee-russian-held-territory-on-foot?ref=tw_i



Read More...