Is Russia LOSING Donbas? Pro-Putin war reporter says their troops 'can't push out Ukrainian forces' and are 'making a feat out of something that should be routine'

May 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Russia is struggling to make significant military gains in Ukraine's Donbas region because it is fighting Kyiv's forces one-on-one, a pro-Moscow reporter has said. War correspondent and Putin propagandist Aleksandr Sladkov made a rare admission of Russia's military struggles in Ukraine, speaking in a video posted to social media late on Monday. He said that Vladimir Putin's so-called special military operation was 'shamefully indecisive', that Russian troops 'can't push out Ukrainian forces', and that Moscow's armies are 'making a feat out of something that should be routine'. Sladkov, a journalist for Russia's state-run Russia-1 TV channel, has in the past...



Read More...