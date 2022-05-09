Justice Clarence Thomas: Supreme Court ‘Can’t Be Bullied’ on Roe v. Wade

WASHINGTON, DC — “We can’t be an institution that can be bullied into give you the outcomes you want,” Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas told a gathering on Thursday on Roe v. Wade. “The events from earlier this week are a symptom of that.” Thomas was speaking to the judicial conference Eleventh Circuit. Each federal appellate circuit is under the supervision of one of the nine Supreme Court justices. A Georgia native, Thomas is circuit justice over that court, which has jurisdiction over Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The elephant in the room that no one can ignore is the leaked...



