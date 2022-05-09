New Trend: "Saint Zelensky" Votive Candles Turn Ukraine President into Deity

May 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

After taking up a gun to lead his country’s battle against the invading Russian army, Ukraine’s Jewish Presiden, Volodymyr Zelensky, became an international hero. But recently, he has become a religious icon, with some people even lighting votive candles to “Saint Zelensky.” In an address to the Danish Parliament in late March, Zelensky tapped into a widespread and deeply ingrained Nordic tradition of lighting a candle as a symbol of hygge (domestic coziness). As a result of this tradition, Denmark uses more candles per capita than any other country in the world, and 28% of Danes light candles every day....



Read More...