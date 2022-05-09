Nonprofit Watchdog Uncovers $350 Million in Secret Payments to Fauci, Collins, Others at NIH (paywall)

May 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

An estimated $350 million in undisclosed royalties were paid to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and hundreds of its scientists, including the agency’s recently departed director, Dr. Francis Collins, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to a nonprofit government watchdog. “We estimate that up to $350 million in royalties from third parties were paid to NIH scientists during the fiscal years between 2010 and 2020,” Open the Books CEO Adam Andrzejewski told reporters in a telephone news conference on May 9.



Read More...