NYC Jewish Heritage Museum bans Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

May 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Manhattan’s Museum of Jewish Heritage barred a philanthropic group from featuring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a June conference at the site and forced organizers to relocate. Tikvah Fund leaders Elliott Abrams and Eric Cohen told The Post Friday that museum brass advised them to either disinvite DeSantis or take the annual Jewish Leadership Conference elsewhere. Cohen said they were shocked by the ultimatum. “Never before did the museum share their opinions about or seek to assert oversight over our guest speakers,” he said Friday. Tikvah leaders refused to cancel DeSantis and instead moved the entire event to Pier 60....



Read More...