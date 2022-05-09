Pa. Senate race: McCormick to campaign with Ted Cruz in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – With a week to go in the Pennsylvania Senate race, the leading candidates are pulling out all the stops and bringing in their biggest endorsements to help swing undecided voters. Dave McCormick, who finished third but within the margin of error of leading a new Trafalgar Poll, will be joined by Texas Senator Ted Cruz in Lancaster on May 13. McCormick and Cruz will be at the Listrak Headquarters in Lititz from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to an event invite. Attendees must register to attend the event. McCormick and Cruz will also have...



