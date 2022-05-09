‘Pro-lifers Don’t Care About Babies After They’re Born’, Says Person Who Just Destroyed Free Pregnancy Resource Center

May 9, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

PORTLAND, OR—Abortion activists are criticizing the pro-life movement for caring nothing about the health and care of babies after they've been born, and they are expressing their extreme displeasure by destroying free pregnancy resource centers that provide for the health and care of babies after they've been born.

The post 'Pro-lifers Don't Care About Babies After They're Born', Says Person Who Just Destroyed Free Pregnancy Resource Center appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



