Protests erupt outside home of Justice Alito

May 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Demonstrators rallied outside the Northern Virginia home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Monday evening to protest his draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade. Videos of the protesters flanked by cameramen showed people marching up and down the street chanting slogans like: "our bodies, our voice!" and "Alito is a coward!" Some members of the crowd carried a banner that read: "Repro Freedom For All." The political group Shut Down DC said it would be organizing a vigil outside Justice Alito's home because "it's been impossible to reach him at the Supreme Court."



Read More...