Queen Elizabeth II will miss the opening of Parliament, citing 'mobility problems'

May 9, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II is suffering from "episodic mobility problems" and will not attend the opening of Parliament, Buckingham Palace announced Monday. Instead, Prince Charles will appear in her place Tuesday and deliver a speech with his son Prince William in attendance. Elizabeth, 96, recently celebrated the 70-year mark of her time on the throne.



