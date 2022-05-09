Sandals Bahamas deaths: 3 Americans found dead at resort are identified

3 Americans were found dead on Great Exuma island on Friday -------------------------------- Police in the Bahamas have identified the three Americans Monday who were found dead late last week at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on Great Exuma island. The deceased were confirmed as Michael Phillips, 68, Robbie Phillips, 65 of Tennessee, and Vincent Chiarella, 64, of Florida. Donnis Chiarella, Vincent's wife, is said to be in stable condition after being airlifted to a hospital in Miami over the weekend.



