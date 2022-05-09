Trump says he has no Trump Organization cell phones and asks judge to end contempt fines

May 9, 2022

New York (CNN)Former President Donald Trump said he no longer has four cell phones identified by the New York attorney general's investigation into the Trump Organization's finances but has turned over his personal phone to be searched as he tries to convince a state judge to lift a civil contempt ruling that so far has cost him $140,000. In an affidavit filed with the court Friday, Trump said he doesn't currently have any phones, computers or electronic devices issued to him by the Trump Organization and that he has authorized his attorneys to search his homes in Bedminster, New Jersey,...



