Why is Joe Biden working so hard to destroy America?

May 9, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Things going on these days just do not make sense. One just can't understand why Mr. Biden and his Deep State do the things they do. Biden and his cabal are acting in a way that is totally against the American heritage and, even more perilously, against America's future. So here are some sincere, honest questions for the placeholder in the White House. Why are you leaving the southern border wide open with no troops, no army, and no border security? It leaves children exposed to human-trafficking and our countrymen vulnerable to terrorism. Why do you allow a porous border,...



Read More...