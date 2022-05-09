Women denied entry at Florida strip club will take case to state Supreme Court — again

May 9, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. — The attorney for two women who were denied entry into an Orlando strip club in 2018 because they weren’t with a man said Friday he plans to take their case to the Florida Supreme Court again because the issue is more than who can have fun at a gentlemen’s club. It’s whether local governments can enact anti-discrimination ordinances that offer more protections than the Florida Civil Rights Act, said Matthew Dietz, a Miami attorney who represents Brittney Smith and Anita Yanes. “We do believe that this issue is so important,” Dietz said. “We’re living in a time...



