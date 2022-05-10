Actual Insurrection: Chicago Mayor Urges 'Call To Arms' Over Supreme Court

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has issued a "call to arms" in response to a leaked ruling from the Supreme Court which would overturn Roe v. Wade, implying that the USSC would come for 'LGBTQ+' rights next.

"To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community—the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms," she wrote in a Monday tweet, adding "We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory!"

We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory! — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 10, 2022

So - citizens arming up to protect themselves against gun-toting thugs in murderous Chicago: Bad.

LGBTQ+ citizens arming themselves against the Supreme Court over in an actual insurrection: Good

"If this isn’t a call to insurrection, what is?" tweeted Texas Scorecard publisher Michael Quinn Sullivan.

If this isn’t a call to insurrection, what is? https://t.co/vxTPymZUTr — Michael Quinn Sullivan 🇺🇸 (@MQSullivan) May 10, 2022

"You’d think she’d be more concerned with her crime riddled city but here she is gaslighting & inciting," wrote conservative pundit Rita Panahi, while pundit Matt Walsh wrote "Not satisfied with the murders just in her own city, Mayor Lightfoot calls for more violence across the country." (h/t Fox News)

Call to arms? Are you declaring an insurrection? Civil war?



What is wrong with you?



Your city has the highest murder rate in the US with the strictest gun control laws.



Now you are making things up and calling for war?



Not a good idea.



Democrats, the party of violence. https://t.co/uZIkkCWL2x — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 10, 2022

Goldfish face here wants a civil war. https://t.co/ljorKrAmCq — John 1776 Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 10, 2022

As Jonathan Turley notes:

The Lightfoot comments only highlight the double standard applied by Democrats over free speech. Whether it is “disinformation” or violent speech, the Democrats have often excluded themselves from such standards. What is insurrectionary language for some is advocacy language for others. The alternative is to “fight like hell” for free speech . . . for everyone.