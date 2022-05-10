April's consumer price index report expected to show inflation has already peaked

May 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Investors are eyeing what could be a pivotal consumer price index report for April, anticipating that the data shows inflation has already reached its height. Economists warn that prices could remain elevated. The issue is how fast inflation could decline when it comes to determining how the Federal Reserve will respond with interest rate hikes. CPI is expected to rise 0.2% in April or 8.1% on an annualized basis. That's compared with a 1.2% monthly increase or 8.5% gain year-over-year in March. April's consumer price index report is expected to show inflation has already reached a peak — a development...



Read More...