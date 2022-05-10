Biden, (transcribed from live address,) on Inflation.

May 10, 2022

Biden talks about his successes and how he will "give workers raises" by "making corporations pay their fair share." My transcription. (golux.) "...When you look at the economy today it's clear we've made enormous strides. (...) As I travel across the country today I can see, it's clear, we've gone from being on the mend to on the move. (...) The first cause of inflation is the pandemic. (...) The second cause is Mr. Putin's war in Ukraine. (...) Putin's war has raised food prices. (...) Because of the actions we've taken we're in the strongest position to face this...



