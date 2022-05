Bombshell: NIH Hid Fauci & Other’s $350 Million In “Royalty” Payments From Big Pharma

May 10, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The conflict of interest alone should have been enough to remove Dr. Anthony Fauci and others from positions inside the National Institutes for Health, the Food and Drug Administration and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Yet, here we are as a bombshell has been dropped unmasking that not only did Fauci and other …



Read More...