Brickbat: Up for Rent

May 10, 2022 | Tags: policy, REASON

The British government is set to unveil a law that would force landlords to rent out empty retail spaces. The law would let local councils mandate that owners place shops that have been empty a year or more into a "rental auction," with the high bidder getting the lease. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called boarded up shops a "blight" that harms local economies.

