California DA declines charges for Mike Tyson after allegedly punching airline passenger

May 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A California District Attorney declined to file charges against legendary boxer Mike Tyson after he was caught on video allegedly punching a passenger on a flight out of San Francisco. "We now deem the case closed," DA Steve Wagstaffe said Tuesday. [cut] "Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," a representative for Tyson told Fox Business in a statement at the time. "After a thorough investigation, no charges will be filed against Mr. Tyson for the incident...



