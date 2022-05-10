Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 10-May-2022

10 May 2022Tuesday of the 4th week of Eastertide St. Damien of Molokai Parish, Pontiac MI Readings at MassLiturgical Colour: White.First readingActs 11:19-26 ©They started preaching to the Greeks, proclaiming the Lord JesusThose who had escaped during the persecution that happened because of Stephen travelled as far as Phoenicia and Cyprus and Antioch, but they usually proclaimed the message only to Jews. Some of them, however, who came from Cyprus and Cyrene, went to Antioch where they started preaching to the Greeks, proclaiming the Good News of the Lord Jesus to them as well. The Lord helped them, and a...



