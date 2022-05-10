Critics excoriate Lori Lightfoot for 'call to arms' over Roe v. Wade: 'Incitement to insurrection' 'If this isn’t a call to insurrection, what is?'

May 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was excoriated by critics late Monday following a tweet she posted that included a "call to arms" over the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. "To my friends in the LGBTQ+ community – the Supreme Court is coming for us next. This moment has to be a call to arms," the Democrat lesbian mayor tweeted. "We will not surrender our rights without a fight—a fight to victory!" she added in a separate tweet. *** Critics quickly took to social media to blast Lightfoot, with some accusing her of calling for violence, and...



