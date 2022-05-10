Dirtbag Mitch McConnell Stumps for Biden’s $40 Billion Ukraine Aid Package As Baby Food Shortages Hit the US – “The Most Important Thing Right Now is The War in Ukraine”

May 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

New $40 Billion now On Tuesday, RINO Senate leader Mitch McConnell (KY) threw his full support behind Biden’s recently proposed $40 billion aid package to Ukraine, claiming the additional funding was necessary to help the country prevail in the war against Russia. Snip McConnell made his comments during a press conference on Tuesday as he was flanked by other GOP senators. According to him, he expects the aid to be approved sometime this week.



Read More...