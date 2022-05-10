DOJ silent on abortion protests at justices' homes despite federal law prohibiting 'pickets' to influence case

May 10, 2022

The Department of Justice is remaining silent on continued protests by abortion activists outside conservative Supreme Court justices' homes, despite a federal law that makes it illegal to attempt to "influence" federal officials and the outcome of a court case. The pro-abortion protestors are targeting the private homes of the six Republican-appointed justices after the leak last week of a draft opinion signaled the Supreme Court intends to overturn landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade. Federal U.S. code 1507, states that any individual who "pickets or parades" with the "intent of interfering with, obstructing, or impeding the administration of justice,...



