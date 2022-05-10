Durham seeks delay of classified discovery in Danchenko case

May 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Durham blamed the delay on intelligence agencies' slow production of documents Special Counsel John Durham on Monday requested a delay to produce classified documents ahead of the trial of primary Steele dossier source Igor Danchenko, citing federal agencies' slow declassification of documents. While the bulk of classified discovery documents have been produced to Danchenko's lawyers, Durham noted that "recent world events continue to contribute to delays in the processing and production of classified discovery." Durham indicted Russian analyst Danchenko in November 2021 for repeatedly lying to the FBI during the alleged Trump-Russia collusion investigation. The special counsel wrote that the...



