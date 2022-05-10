Ex-Hillary lawyer wants jurors in Dem-centric DC to know he’s Trump foe

May 10, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann wants to make sure the jurors at his upcoming trial in heavily Democratic Washington, DC, know he was working against former President Donald Trump — even before they hear any evidence in the case. In court papers filed ahead of jury selection set for Monday, Sussmann’s lawyers asked federal Judge Christopher Cooper to include an explicit reference to Trump in his preliminary instructions for the trial.



